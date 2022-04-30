Rains uproot trees, electricity poles

Moderate to heavy rains accompanied by gale uprooted scores of trees and electricity poles on Friday night throwing normal life out of gear in the city.

Many areas of the city went without power throughout the night and it was restored only by late Saturday afternoon. Traffic was also affected on the Mysuru-T.Narsipur road for sometime as the uprooted trees and poles were blocking the highway. Two electricity poles fell on a house near Siddalingapura but there was no untoward incident as the power was disconnected immediately. A giant tree fell near a petrol bunk in Megalapura and disrupted traffic between Mysuru and T.Narsipur while trees and branches were reported to have collapsed in Gourishankarnagar, Kuvempunagar M Block, near RTTC compound in T.K.Layout, Nivedita Nagar, Bannimantap, Kesare, Shivaji Road, Munishwarnagar, and J.P.Nagar.