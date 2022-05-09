Rains uproot hundreds of coconut trees in K.R. Pet

MYSURU

Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda on Monday visited the regions in K.R. Pet Assembly constituency where hundreds of coconut trees were uprooted in the recent rains.

Mr. Narayana Gowda , inspected the coconut farms in Anchanahalli, Tendekere and neighbouring areas in Bookanakere along with the tahsildar and other officials.

An official statement said the Minister directed the officials to immediately pay compensation to the farmers who had suffered losses.

Mr. Narayana Gowda said he will speak to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and request him for considering payment of an enhanced amount of compensation.