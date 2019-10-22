Ministers told to tour affected districts from today

With moderate-to-heavy rainfall expected across the State in the next 4 to 5 days, the Cabinet has told all district in-charge Ministers to visit their respective districts to monitor relief works from Wednesday.

Four teams of NDRF are also camping in districts that have been receiving rains for the last few days.

The rains have claimed 12 people and 45 domestic animals, and damaged around 5,440 houses in several districts of the north and coastal regions. A total of 2,176 relief centres have been set up, Revenue Minister R. Ashok told presspersons after the meeting.

Another proposal would be submitted to the Centre seeking financial aid. Efforts will be made to collect the second instalment of relief amount, Mr. Ashok said. The Centre released the first instalment of ₹,1200 crore to provide crop compensation to farmers. The State had decided to give compensation of ₹10,000 per hectare above the limits fixed by the NDRF norms.

However, 49 taluks have been declared as drought-hit in 18 districts of the State owing to below normal rainfall, Mr. Ashok said.