Rains subside in NK, but water release from dams is a concern

Apprehensions of another flood in the northern districts of Karnataka dissipated with the intensity of rains lessening on Tuesday, much to the relief of the people. No casualties were reported on Tuesday.

However, water release from Maharashtra remain a matter of concern. Several tanks in the districts are overflowing affecting the lives of people living downstream, in many places cutting them off from the mainland. Deputy Commissioners of the affected districts held emergency meetings to assess the situation and to review relief measures. Deputy Commissioner of Haveri Krishna Bajpai said that a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would reach Haveri on Wednesday.

Water release from Maharashtra into Krishna and its tributaries, Veda Ganga and Doodha Ganga, reached 1,11,908 cusecs by Tuesday evening. While around 92,900 cusecs of water was released from Rajapur barrage in Maharashtra, 19,000 cusecs was released into the Doodha Ganga, and 11,000 cusecs into Veda Ganga river, causing the total inflow at Kallol barrage at the border of the two States to swell to 1.11 lakh cusecs. Around 19,689 cusecs was added to the flow from Markandeya river, Ballari Nala, Hiranyakeshi, and Ghataprabha river from various dams. The resulting outflow of Belagavi district into Bagalkot district will be around 1.31 lakh cusecs, an engineer said.

In Navalgund taluk of Dharwad district, the water level in the Benni Halla stream has come down by 4 ft. Sixty families, including 30 each from Padesur and Alagawadi villages located on the banks of the stream, have been relocated. Spate in Benni halla and Googi halla has left the residents of Hirenarti village in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district tense as the two streams surrounded the village on Monday night. Village residents alleged that neither officials nor elected representatives had extended help.

In Gadag district, the Malaprabha and Benni Halla, which are in spate, has affected 14 villages of Nargund taluk and 11 villages of Ron taluk forcing the administration to set up three relief centres where 720 persons have been sheltered. After the heavy downpour on Monday evening, rains continued to lash the district on Tuesday particularly the taluks of Gadag, Mundargi and Laxmeshwar. Three motorcyclists were rescued by locals at different places in Gadag district after their vehicles were washed away in the streams.