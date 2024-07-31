Rains recede on Wednesday, but people in downstream of dams face floods

The rains receded in many parts of the Malnad region on Wednesday, however, landslips continue to affect vehicular movement in Hassan, and people downstream of dams face floods.

Many localities of Bhadravati in Shivamogga district were flooded as the crest gates of Bhadra reservoir were opened on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the outflow from the reservoir to the river was 41,957 cusecs. Ambedkar Nagar, Gundurao Shed, Kavalbandi Area, Gowligara Beedi, and neighbouring areas have been flooded. The taluk administration has opened a care centre at Vokkaligara Bhavan in the town. The flood-hit people have taken shelter in the care centre.

Areas downstream of Linganmakki dam in Sagar taluk are expected to be flooded on Thursday, as the crest gates will be opened in the morning. The officers have scheduled the opening of the crest gates for 10 a.m. The water level in the reservoir stood at 1,812.7 ft. against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft., on Wednesday morning. The inflow was 82,587 cusecs. The dam authorities have already issued three warnings to people in the downstream area.

Traffic in Shiradi Ghat

The movement of traffic in Shiradi Ghat on NH 75 was restored on Wednesday. Due to landslips, vehicular movement was stopped on Tuesday. Many vehicles were stuck in the traffic for hours. The excavators cleared the road at Doddathappale village, where the landslips occurred.

A truck carrying plywood sheets turned turtle at the spot. The accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating the narrow stretch. Riyaz, the driver, suffered minor injuries. Mansoor M., owner of the truck, told The Hindu that the incident occurred due to the landslips. He was carrying 400 sheets of plywood to Bengaluru from Mangaluru. Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda visited the place and instructed officers to take measures necessary for the safety of the travellers.

Excess rainfall

All three districts – Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Shivamogga have received more than average rainfall in July, as per the records of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Chikkamagaluru district received an average of 935 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 551 mm, registering a 70% departure from normal. Hassan received 537 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 257, which amounts to 109% of the departure from normal. And Shivamogga received 1,237 mm of rainfall against the normal of 765 mm, accounting for 62% of the departure from normal.

