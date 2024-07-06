ADVERTISEMENT

Rains recede in Uttara Kannada district; 26 remain in rehabilitation centres

Published - July 06, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi Priya K., IAS, after taking charge as Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lakshmi Priya K. IAS, who took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district on Saturday, has said that with rains receding on Saturday, most of the people who had taken shelter at rehabilitation centres in the district had returned home.

A 2015 batch IAS officer, Lakshmi Priya has served as Assistant Commissioner of Kumta and Chief Executive Officer of Kodagu district. Prior to the present posting, she was the director of Abdul Nazir Sab State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.

The DC said that now only 26 persons were left in the eight rehabilitation centres in the district and they had been provided with all basic amenities, food and healthcare.

On Friday, the district administration had shifted 255 members of 128 families in the low-lying areas to safer places and had declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Karwar, Bhatkal, Honnavar, Ankola and Kumta taluks on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

With the rains receding, the inflow to the Kadra dam in the district had dropped. Three houses were partially damaged during the last 24 hours by the rainfall.

The DC requested the public to call the helpline 1077 or either call or send WhatsApp messages on mobile no. 9483511015 in case of any casualty or problem caused due to the rainfall.

