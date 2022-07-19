Rains recede in Malnad

Rains receded in the Malnad region on Tuesday, after a heavy downpour for more than a week. However, many roads remain flooded and the connectivity to scores of villages is yet to be restored.

In the last 24 hours that ended on Tuesday morning, the Malnad region received an average of 7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 19 mm.

Shivamogga district received an actual rainfall of 6 mm against the normal of 26 mm, registered departure from normal at -78%. The highest rainfall of 36.5 mm was recorded at Koluru in Hosanagara taluk. The district receives a normal rainfall of 764.90 mm in July. So far, the district has recorded 615.86 mm of rainfall.

Hassan received 3 mm of rainfall against the normal of 9 mm. The district’s highest rainfall of 37 mm was recorded at Uchangi in Sakleshpur taluk. Chikkamagaluru received 7 mm of rainfall against the normal of 17 mm.

The reservoirs in the Malnad region are full. Water is being released from Tunga, Bhadra and Hemavati reservoirs.