Rains recede in Kodagu, six relief camps closed

July 28, 2022 18:19 IST

Six relief camps that were set up to shelter rain-affected and people living in ‘unsafe’ zones due to threat of landslips/floods were closed with rains waning in Kodagu.

In the last 24 hours, 16.5 mm rain was recorded in the district.

The outflow from Harangi dam has declined with decrease in rains in its catchment area. The discharge to the river from the dam on Thursday was 1,033 cusecs. The inflow was 3,114 cusecs. The water-level was 2,856.98 feet as against the maximum 2,859 feet.

Meanwhile, the relief camps set up at Suntikoppa, Koyanad, Madikeri, Virajpet (two camps), and in another place were closed as the residents moved to their homes following decline in rains.