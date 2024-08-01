Rains recede in Kodagu but flood concerns remain

The past three days have seen a steady decrease in the quantum of rains in Kodagu providing relief to the local people but concerns of flash floods and landslides remain.

The average rainfall for the district during the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday was 43.23 mm which was lower than the previous two days. Bhagamandala received 109.4 mm of rain while Napoklu recorded 61.2 mm of rainfall between Wednesday and Thursday.

Except for Bhagamandala the quantum of rainfall in othe centrs was below 40 mm and 60 mm except for Sampaje which received 81.5 mm. The inflow into the Harangi reservoir has also decreased and was 8446 cusecs while the outflow was 8500 cusecs on Thursday.

The cumulative rainfall in Kodagu since June 1 till August 1 was 1761 mm which is 24 per cent above normal.

The neighbouring district of Mysuru received 13 mm of rains while Chamarajanagar (8.5) and Mandya received 4.3 mm of rains during the 24 hour ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

But the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) continued to be high owing to rains in Bhagamandala coupled with outflow from Hemavathi reservoir. The inflow rate into the KRS was 1,35,723 cusecs on Thursday morning and the outflow was 150015 cusecs. The dam authorities have brought down the reservoir level to 122.32 ft. against the full level of 124.80 ft. as a buffer in case there was an increase inflow.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar and other officials inspected the low-lying areas in the district and visited Yennehole village in Pandavapura taluk to take stock of the flood situation.

The authorities also ensured that there was no access to the public to the Wellesley Bridge and had barricaded the approach roads from both the directions. The district administration has already banned the entry of tourists to Brindavan Gardens, KRS, Balamuri, Yedamuri, Gosai Ghat, Nimishambha temple etc as Cauvery was in spate and the current was strong.

In Chamarajanagar, Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag visited the flood-affected villages at the tail end of the Cauvery basin in the State and ensured the relocation of people to safer places. She visited Halehampapura, Dasanapura, Halehangalli, etc., and took stock of the situation. Coracles were deployed for the relocation of the villagers in the low-lying areas. In Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy paid a visit to the relief centres and oversaw the arrangements for the flood-affected.

In Dasarapura, Ms. Shilpa Nag arranged for fodders for animals. As a precautionary measure the district administration has banned the entry of tourists to Bharachukki and Hoggenakal Falls till the situation eases.

In the rural hinterland of Kollegal, five relief centres have been established and nearly 700 people are housed there.

The Assistant Commissioner of Kollegal Mahesh said people will have to stay in the relief centres till such time the water recedes from the villages. In the meantime, the inmates are being provided with food and medical facilities and even child specialists have been roped in. Medical tests are also being conducted on a routine basis for the inmates. The return of the inmates of the relief centres to their respective villages will depend on the reduction in an outflow from the reservoirs, Mr. Mahesh added.