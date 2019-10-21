Rains push up hydel storage to 96%

Thanks to the copious downpour in Malnad region this year, the three major reservoirs constructed for power generation have attained 96% of their combined live storage capacity.

The combined live storage capacity of the three reservoirs — Linganamakki reservoir, source of water for Sharavati hydel power project; Supa reservoir that provides water for Kalinadi hydel power project, and Mani reservoir, source of water for Varahi hydel power project — is at 328 tmcft. On Monday, the present combined storage was at 316 tmcft that includes 152 tmcft in Linganamakki reservoir, 140 tmcft in Supa reservoir and 24 tmcft in Mani reservoir. Last year on the corresponding day, the combined live storage was at 298 tmcft (90%).

With the present water storage, it is possible to generate 7,886 million units of power from the three projects that include 4,134 million units from Sharavati project, 2,868 million units from Kalinadi project, and 884 million unit from Varahi project. Normally, the South West Monsoon becomes active in the region by last week of June every year and the reservoirs receive substantial inflow from July 1. With the present water storage, it is possible to generate 31.05 million units of power daily till the end of June 30, 2020.

From January 1 to October 18 this year, Shivamogga district received 2,479 mm rainfall that amounts to 16% more than the normal rain of 2,131 mm during this period. In Malnad region, the withdrawal of South West Monsoon commences from second week of September following which there will be decline in the rainfall. This year, the region received above normal rain in September as well as in the first two weeks of October, resulting in heavy inflow to the reservoirs.

In September, Shivamogga district received 396 mm rainfall this year, which is 120% excess of the normal rain of 180 mm during this period. From October 1 to 18 this year, the actual rainfall in the district was 135 mm, which amounts to 41% more than the normal rain of 96 mm during this period.

As the three hydel power projects play a key role in managing power during summer in Karnataka, the enhancement in the water storage in the reservoirs has brought cheer to the power sector.