Rains provide reprieve from summer heat in Mysuru

Crop damaged in Mandya

Parts of south interior Karnataka comprising Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga received moderate to heavy rains during the last 24 hours, providing a reprieve from the summer heat.

Beeruvalli village in K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya distrit received 99 mm of rainfall during the 24 hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and it was the highest for the State.

Ambaragoppa in Shikaripura taluk of Shivamogga district recorded 80.5 mm while Bandihole, also in K.R.Pet taluk of Mandya, received 64.5 mm, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). While Mandya district received 3.8 mm, Shivamogga recorded 7 mm, Mysuru 1.7 mm and Chamarajanagar 3.2 mm during the last 24 hours.

There were reports of crop damage in Mandya and Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi visited the rain-affected areas and took stock of the situation in K.R.Pet taluk. More than 80 coconut trees were damaged due to rains in Maduvinakodi and she directed the revenue officials to survey the actual extent of damage. In Akkihebbalu, two houses were damaged and the officials were instructed to extend relief to the affected families.

Entire south interior Karnataka region has received a cumulative rainfall of 47.9 mm against a normal of 22.7 mm from April t to April 20 while the cumulative rainfall from January 1 to April 20 is 66.2 mm against a normal of 39.4 mm, according to KSNDMC.

As a result there was a significant drop in the temperature in Mysuru with the maximum being 34.5 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature in Mandya was 34.2 degree C. The maximum temperature in Chamarajanagar was 32.3 degree C while in Kodagu it was 30.9 degree C.