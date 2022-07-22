Rains propel agriculture activity in Mysuru district

Sowing completed on more than 55 per cent of the target area

Incessant rains during the last few weeks preceded by above-normal pre-monsoon showers during May, has propelled agricultural activity in Mysuru.

Notwithstanding the localised flooding due to excess rains, the crop loss has been negligible and sowing has been completed on more than 55 per cent of the target area in the district, as on July 15, 2022, according to figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture, here.

Against a target area of 3,95,827 hectares, sowing has been completed on 2,16,085 hectares which is nearly 55 per cent of the target area. Out of 3,95,827 hectares, agriculture takes place under rainfed conditions on 2,81,727 hectares while area under irrigation is 1,14,100 hectares.

But sources in the Agriculture Department said the area brought under sowing has increased since July 15 and hence the sowing area is in excess of 55 per cent.

The monsoon rains so far has been uniform and widespread across the district and this is also reflected in the sowing which is high across all the taluks.

The sowing is maximum in the undivided H.D. Kote region where agriculture takes place mainly under rainfed conditions. The area that can be brought under crop cultivation in the undivided H.D. Kote is 67,718 hectares of which agriculture on 59,218 hectares of land is dependent on rainfall while only 8,500 hectares is covered by irrigation systems. Sowing has been completed on 47,397 hectares and in addition 824 hectares of land under irrigation has also been brought under sowing, so far.

In Hunsur, the target is 85,605 hectares against which sowing is complete on 47,503 hectares. In K.R.Nagar, sowing has covered 21,897 hectares against the target of 53,515 hectares while in Mysuru taluk, 16,904 hectares of land has been brought under sowing against a target of 33,675 hectares.

Sowing is in excess of 60 per cent in Nanjangud taluk. Against a target of 62,975 hectares sowing has been completed on 37,547 hectares as on July 15. In Periyapatna, against a target of 53,115 hectares, sowing has covered 37,051 hectares accounting for almost 70 per cent of the target.

It is only in T.Narsipur taluk where the sowing is 18 per cent of the target area. This is because area where agriculture takes place under rainfed condition is less compared to area covered by irrigation. Authorities said the activity in the taluk will pick up only when there was release of water into the canals.

Among the major crops cultivated 62,319 hectares has been covered by tobacco while 48,977 hectares is under cotton cultivation. Maize has been sowed on 35,304 hectares of land accounting against the target of 42,660 hectares while Alasande or black-eyed beans has been sown on 29,868 hectares against the target of 25,950 hectares and is 115 per cent of the target area.

Officials said despite the heavy rains during July, the area affected by floods is only 148.46 hectares but with water draining out, the crops have not been affected.