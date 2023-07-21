ADVERTISEMENT

Rains partially damage 26 houses in Yadgir district

July 21, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

The wall of a shed collapsed due to incessant rainfall in a village in Yadgir. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Incessant rains lashed Yadgir district for 24 hours leading to damages to houses and public properties in the district, forcing the authorities to declare holiday for schools on Friday.

According to information provided by the sources of District Administration, 26 houses have been damaged partially in the district. As per the report, 15 houses in Yadgir taluk, one house in Shahapur taluk, five houses in Shorapur taluk, two houses in Gurmitkal, and three in Wadagera taluk have been damaged partially.

The incessant rain is expected to help farmers who have been waiting to cultivate crops such as green gram, red gram, and cotton. Despite lack of rain in June and the first half of July, many of them have sown cotton.

As per data, Shahapur taluk received 36.2 mm rain against the normal of 5.8 mm. Shorapur taluk received 29.7 mm as against 4.7 mm. Yadgir taluk received 63.9 mm as against 7.4 mm. Gurmitkal taluk received 63.8 mm against 6.8 mm. Wadagera taluk received 47.8 mm against 3.1 mm, and Hunsagi taluk received 26.6 mm rainfall against the normal of 1.6 mm.

The Department of Public Instruction declared holiday on Friday to government and private primary and high schools across the district. The authorities say that a decision would be taken on declaring holiday on Saturday after reviewing the situation.

Deputy Commissioner Susheela B. has alerted officers to make necessary arrangements to face any contingency. She further advised the officers to set up a helpline to address rain-related complaints.

Meanwhile, water storage in Basavasagar reservoir at Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk stood at 486.78 m against the full reservoir level of 492.25 m, according to a report at 8 a.m. on Friday. 

