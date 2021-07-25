Rains near normal in Mysuru; reservoirs filling up rapidly

MYSURU

25 July 2021 23:51 IST

Rainfall was 176.1 mm as against average of 195.22 mm between June 1 and July 25

Rainfall in the district has been near normal so far this year and there has been excess rains in July. Vigorous monsoon in the catchment areas of the Cauvery and the Kapila has helped augment the inflow into the reservoirs though they are yet to reach their optimum levels.

Mysuru district received 176.1 mm as against the long-term average of 195.22 mm for the period June 1 to July 25. But a variation of 20% above or below the long-term average rains is considered normal.

However, for July the district has received 112.8 mm against the long-term average of 100.5 mm.

Minister for Cooperation S.K. Somashekar, who is also in charge of the district, reviewed the situation and said here on Sunday that parts of Karnataka, north and central Karnataka and the coastal belt, has been ravaged by floods, but no such situation exists in Mysuru. The authorities said any flash flood in Mysuru is more likely owing to the high outflow from the Kabini and the KRS reservoirs, and not because of heavy rains in the region.

Meanwhile, the inflow into the KRS was at the rate of 39,613 cusecs on Sunday and the outflow was stepped up from around 6,446 cusecs to 9,658 cusecs. The water level in the reservoir was 109.55 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.80 feet. This is higher than what it was on the same day last year when the water level was hovering at 107.41 feet.

The gross storage in the reservoir has also increased to 31.27 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) against the full capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

Similarly, the inflow into the Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in HD Kote taluk remained high and was at the rate of 25,968 cusecs and the outflow was maintained at 25,800 cusecs.

The reservoir level was 2279.82 feet against the FRL of 2284 feet. The authorities at the Kabini tend to maintain a buffer of 2 to 4 feet as a safety measure as the dam is relatively small and tends to fill up rapidly when the monsoon is active. In Harangi, the inflow was at the rate of 12485 cusecs and the outflow was higher at 12,722 cusecs and the reservoir level was 2,854.29 feet against the FRL of 2,859 feet. The inflow into the Hemavathi reservoir at Gorur in Hassan district was at the rate of 27,057 cusecs thanks to copious rains in the catchment area of the river in Chikkamagaluru last week. The FRL of the reservoir is 2,922 feet against which the water level on Sunday was 2,915.82 feet.