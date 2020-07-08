Rains leave residents of low-lying areas worried

Several parts of Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru and Hassan have been receiving moderate to heavy rains for the last two days. People living in low-lying areas are worried about their safety.

Parts of these districts were badly hit during the heavy rains last year. Hundreds of families, who lost their dwellings because of landslips caused by heavy rains in Mudigere taluk, have not yet got alternative facilities. While some houses being constructed utilising the funds sanctioned by the State government are at different stages, many have not yet started the construction. They are all living in either rented houses or houses of their relatives.

Shivamogga received an average rainfall of 45 mm against the normal of 25 mm in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 196 mm was recorded at Kairakunda in Hosanagar taluk. Parts of Hosanagara, Sagar and Thirthahalli taluks received heavy rains. In Chikkamagaluru district the highest rainfall of 95.5 mm was recorded at Begar village in Sringeri taluk. Heavy downpour was reported in parts of Mudigere, Koppa, Chikkamagaluru and Sringeri taluks. Bhadra river has swollen near Kalasa. If rains continue Hebbale bridge connecting Kalasa and Horanadu would submerge in water.

In Hassan, parts of Sakleshpur taluk received moderate rainfall. The district recorded an average rainfall of 22 mm. The highest of 44.5 mm of rainfall was recorded at Vanagur.

