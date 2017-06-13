Rains lash Hassan, Chikkamagaluru districts

Several parts of Hassan and Chikkamagaluru districts have been receiving incessant rains for last two days, leaving the farming community hoping for a good yield this year.

In the first week of June, the farmers, particularly those cultivating potato, were worried about the delayed monsoon. They are now relaxed following the moderate to heavy rain in the last few days.

In urban localities, the rainfall has affected life. The number of two-wheelers on the roads is lesser compared to previous days. Schoolchildren are facing a tough time reaching schools.

“We are witnessing this climate in Hassan after many months. In the last two years, the rains have always disappointed the people. There was no sufficient water for agriculture and drinking. The supply of drinking water from Hemavati reservoir at Gorur was also hit badly,” C. Prasad, a businessman and resident of Hassan, said.

Similar is the situation in Chikkamagaluru. The temperature has dropped in both districts. Javali village in Mudigere taluk in Chikkamagaluru recorded 18.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest in the State on the day. The minimum temperature in Hassan was at 18.6 degrees Celsius.

The average rainfall recorded in both the districts in the last week was above normal. Hassan district recorded an average rainfall of 34.27 mm in the last seven days, which is 33% above normal. Whereas, in the first week of June, rainfall in the district was below normal. The cumulative rainfall this month has been recorded at 39.1 mm against the normal of 43.6 mm. In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 91 mm was recorded at Hongadahalla in Sakleshpur, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

In the last two weeks, Chikkamagaluru recorded an average rainfall of 101 mm, which is 31% above normal. In the last week, 89.58 mm of average rainfall was recorded. Urubage village in Mudigere taluk recorded 207.4 mm of rainfall, the highest in the district, on Sunday.