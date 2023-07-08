Rains in catchment area augment inflow into reservoirs 

July 08, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - MYSURU

Moderate to heavy rains in the catchment areas of the Cauvery and the Kabini augmented the inflow into the major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin.

Though the intensity of rains has ebbed during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, the impact of the heavy spell during the preceding days has ensured a high rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS).

In Bhagamandala

The rate of inflow in to the KRS on Saturday was 13,449 cusecs and this was mainly owing to very heavy rains in Bhagamandala and surrounding regions in Kodagu. The inflow was at the rate of 7490 cusecs on Friday evening.

The high inflow was attributed to copious rains in Bhagamandala which received 227.6 mm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday and 120 mm in the preceding 24 hours ending Thursday. The intensity of the rains helped augment the inflow into the KRS and the water level the reservoir increased to 82 feet against the full reservoir level of 124.8 feet.

But with rains abating in Kodagu as on Saturday, the high inflow cannot be sustained. The rainfall in Kodagu during the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday was 58.2 mm and this is lower than the preceding three days. Bhagamandala which saw torrential downpour during the week, received moderate rainfall of 72.6 mm while Sampaje received 73 mm, Napoklu recorded 40.2 mm. Other centres with moderate rainfall in the district till Saturday morning were Hudikeri (55.9 mm), Srimangala (54 mm), Shanthalli (72 mm) Ammathi (38 mm).

Kabini reservoir at Beechanahalli in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district also saw an increase in the inflow owing to heavy rains in Wayanad district of Kerala. The rate of inflow on Saturday was 16,580 cusecs and the reservoir level was 2,263.88 feet against the FRL of 2,284 feet.

The inflow into Hemavathi reservoir was also significant and was at the rate of 7,080 cusecs as on Saturday morning while the inflow was at the rate of 1,671 cusecs at Harangi in Kushalnagar.

But with the intensity of rainfall abating in the catchment areas the inflow is also expected to decline in the days ahead.