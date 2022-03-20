Rains in Bandipur bring temporary reprieve from forest fire

Unseasonal rains that lashed parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar during the last 48 hours, has helped minimise the threat of forest fire temporarily.

While a vast swathe of Bandipur received showers which covered almost 70 per cent of the forest area which is spread over 912.04 sq km, M.M. Hills Wildlife Sanctuary and parts of Nagarahole too received rains. There were intermittent drizzle on Sunday as well besides cloudy weather conditions.

But, officials of the forest department said that this is a temporary reprieve and the threat has diminished only for a few days. However, in parts of Bandipur where the showers were intense the moisture was high and hence the authorities ruled out any outbreak in certain these places.

Notwithstanding the rains, the services of the temporary fire watchers will not be dispensed with until the pre-monsoon showers lash the forests, said the authorities.