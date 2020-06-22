Rains improve KRS inflow rate

Mandya

22 June 2020 16:40 IST

Rains in the catchment areas of the Cauvery in Kodagu district in the last few days have improved the quantum of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir of Mandya district.

The reservoir near Srirangapatna was receiving 3,181 cusecs on Monday. The inflow rate was less than 500 cusecs a few days ago.

The reservoir level was 95.18 ft. as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft on Monday.