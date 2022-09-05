Rains hit normal life in Hassan

Satyamangala Layout in Hassan was badly hit by the rains on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains in many parts of Hassan district on Sunday night hit normal life. Several localities were inundated and roads flooded.

Residents of Satyamangala Layout, close to Satyamangala tank in Hassan city, faced a lot of hardship as their houses were flooded. Vehicles were submerged. The locality looked like a waterbody. As the roads were all submerged, motorists found it difficult to drop their children to schools.

Similarly, parts of Sakleshpur, Arsikere and Arkalgud taluks received heavy rain on the day. A locality in Konanur village in Arkalgud was inundated. Hassan district received an average of 14 mm of rainfall on the day, against the normal of 4 mm. Kachigatta in Arsikere taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 145 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere taluks also received heavy rains the past two days. The continuous downpour has hit planters in the district badly. Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average rainfall of 9 mm against the normal of 5 mm. The highest rainfall of 87.5 mm was recorded at Kundur in Chikkamagaluru taluk.