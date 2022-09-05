Rains hit normal life in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
September 05, 2022 20:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Satyamangala Layout in Hassan was badly hit by the rains on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains in many parts of Hassan district on Sunday night hit normal life. Several localities were inundated and roads flooded.

Residents of Satyamangala Layout, close to Satyamangala tank in Hassan city, faced a lot of hardship as their houses were flooded. Vehicles were submerged. The locality looked like a waterbody. As the roads were all submerged, motorists found it difficult to drop their children to schools.

Similarly, parts of Sakleshpur, Arsikere and Arkalgud taluks received heavy rain on the day. A locality in Konanur village in Arkalgud was inundated. Hassan district received an average of 14 mm of rainfall on the day, against the normal of 4 mm. Kachigatta in Arsikere taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 145 mm.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of Chikkamagaluru and Mudigere taluks also received heavy rains the past two days. The continuous downpour has hit planters in the district badly. Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average rainfall of 9 mm against the normal of 5 mm. The highest rainfall of 87.5 mm was recorded at Kundur in Chikkamagaluru taluk.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
rains
flood
Hassan
Karnataka
traffic

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app