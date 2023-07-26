Rains have claimed 38 lives in Karnataka since June 1

July 26, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST

Heavy rains in different parts of the State have left a trail of destruction and claimed 38 lives and caused injuries to 35 people since June 1.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a videoconference with deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of zilla panchayats on the rain situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed authorities to take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life. Compensation of ₹5 lakh had been given to the family of deceased persons, he said.

Rain damage

He said standing crops on 541.39 hectares had been affected due to waterlogging. As many as 57 houses had been completely damaged, 208 severely damaged, and 2,682 houses partially damaged. As many as 105 head of cattle had died in the rain fury, he said.

The rains had also affected public infrastructure, damaging 2,109 km of road, 189 bridges, 889 school buildings, and 269 anganwadis. Power infrastructure too had been badly hit, with 11,995 electricity poles, 894 transformers, and 215 km of power lines damaged, the Chief Minister said.

Pointing out that the monsoon, which had remained deficient in June had started gaining momentum in July, Mr. Siddaramaiah said since June 1 four districts had reported excess rainfall while 21 districts had received normal cumulative rainfall. Six districts had deficient rainfall.

More than 80% of the targeted area had been sown so far, he said and noted that he had instructed Agriculture Department officials to ensure that there was no shortage of seeds for sowing and fertilizer.

Pointing out that the Met department had indicated that there would be heavy rainfall for one more week, the Chief Minister said the number of districts and taluks facing rainfall deficiency was expected to further reduce.

Meanwhile, the rains have rapidly increased inflows into reservoirs, leading to a cumulative increase of storage by 227 tmcft in about a week.

No forced loan recovery

The Chief Minister said he had directed the authorities to desist from forcibly recovering loans from farmers. He had also asked them to take police action against moneylenders charging exorbitant rates of interest.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he had asked the deputy commisisoners and district in-charge Ministers to ensure that there was no scarcity of drinking water in the State.

The government had so far set up two rehabilitation centres in which 50 affected persons were being taken care of, he added.

