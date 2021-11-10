Rains given impetus to agriculture in rabi season

81 per cent of the sowing target met in Mysuru district

Continuing rains preceded by an active south west monsoon has given an impetus to agriculture activity for the rabi season in the district which has achieved 81 per cent of the sowing target as on Wednesday.

The target is 60,305 hectares across Mysuru against which sowing has been completed on 48,836 hectares so far.

As per the statistics available from the Department of Agriculture, sowing has been completed on 47,731 hectares of land coming under rain-fed areas and 1,105 hectares under irrigated area.

Nanajngud taluk leads in sowing and has achieved 116 per cent of the target and sowing has been completed in 22,010 hectares against a target of 8,100 hectares. In Hunsur, sowing has been completed on 9,695 hectares against a target of 9,800 hectares followed by Mysuru taluk where farmers have completed sowing on 2,960 hectares against the target of 3,275 hectares.

In Periyapatna, against a target of 24,850 hectares, sowing has been completed in 22,010 hectares. Sowing was in full swing in T.Narsipur and K.R.Nagar while the figures from H.D. Kote were yet to be updated. Ragi, horse gram, cow pea, sugarcane, green gram, maize etc were the major crops being sown for the rabi season.

Agricultural activity has been abetted by continuing rains and as against the normal rainfall of 796.3 mm of rains for the district from January 1 to November 9, Mysuru has received 824.6 mm. The district had received 795.2 mm of rainfall during the same period last year.

The rainfall has been widespread and uniform across all the 8 taluks of the district shoring up the farm sector. H.D. Kote has received 889.8 mm from January 1 to November 9 against a normal of 889.8 mm for the same period. Even last year the region had received 813.5 mm, which was above normal.

Hunsur has received 808.2 mm against a normal of 751.9 mm for the same period (Jan-Nov 9) and K.R.Nagar has received 755.9 mm against a normal of 696.9 mm. Mysuru taluk received 902.5 against a normal of 763 mm; Nanjangud 716.2 mm (691 mm normal), Periyapatana 876.8 mm (809.4 mm normal); T.Narsipur 844.4 mm (693.2 mm – normal). Only Sargur has received 791.3 mm against a normal of 910.7 mm.

Meanwhile, the water level of the two major dams in the region – KRS and Kabini - continue to be at the Full Reservoir Level of 124.80 feet and 2,284 feet respectively. The quantum of water stored in the KRS is 49.45 tmc feet and at Kabini it is 19.52 tmc feet, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.