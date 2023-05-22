ADVERTISEMENT

Rains disrupt normal life in Malnad

May 22, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST

Many trees uprooted, power supply hit

The Hindu Bureau

Houses damaged due to heavy downpour at Deve Gowda Nagar locality in Hassan, on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Moderate to heavy rains that lashed parts of the Malnad districts on Monday evening disrupted normal life. Several trees were uprooted, electricity supply was disrupted, and a few houses were damaged. A person died near Mudigere after a tree fell on him while he was riding his scooter during the rains.

In Hassan district, Alur (30.6 mm) and Hassan (24.1 mm) received heavy downpour. Around 10 houses were damaged in Deve Gowda Nagar of Hassan due to the rains coupled with high-speed winds. The roof-tiles of houses were fblown away, forcing the residents to run for cover. The locality remained in dark throughout the night as there was no power supply. A couple of electric poles had fallen on the ground, disrupting power supply. 

The residents had spread their wet clothes on the road on Monday. Altaf, a resident of the locality, had recently purchased new clothes for his sister’s marriage, scheduled for June 4. He was disturbed as some of the newly purchased clothes were damaged due to the rains. Rainwater entered his house as roof-sheets were broken due to high-speed wind. 

A house belonging to Nanjamma was partially damaged. She and her family members have to look for a new place for shelter. 

Several parts of Shivamogga received thunderstorm around 11 p.m. that continued for one hour. Many roads were flooded and the motorists had a tough time. Among the taluks in the district, Hosanagar received 21.7 mm of rainfall, Shikaripur - 24 mm, Sagar - 24.3 mm and Shivamogga reported 13.5 mm. 

In Chikkamagaluru, Venugopal, 60, died after a tree fell on him near Chikkahalla near Mudigere on Sunday evening. He was riding his scooter when the tree fell on him during the rains. In Chikkamagaluru district, Kadur reported the highest of 23.3 mm of rainfall.

