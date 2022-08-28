Rains damage houses in Ballari, Vijayanagara

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI
August 28, 2022 19:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30 houses have been damaged in the rains that lashed the twin districts of Ballari and Vijayanagara on Saturday night.

As per the information provided by the authorities, 23 houses have been damaged in Vijayanagara district, including 15 in Huvina Hadagali taluk and four in Hagaribommana Halli taluk. Four houses at Sandur taluk and three houses at Kurugod taluk have also been damaged in Ballari district.

The bridge across Narihalla stream that connected Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur villages at Kampli taluk in Ballari district was submerged and large tracts of lands with standing crops, especially paddy, were heavily flooded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, which was already filled to the brim, increased owing to the rainfall in the catchment area, the dam authorities increased the outflow to around 80,750 cusecs by opening 28 of the total 33 crest gates.

The dam held 103.740 tmcft of water on Sunday against its current capacity of 105.788 tmcft. Its built capacity was 133 tmcft of water and it can hold only 105.788 tmcft as the remaining space is occupied by silt.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some of the historical monuments at the UNSECO World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, bathing spot and Chakrateertha, were again flooded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app