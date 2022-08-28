Rains damage houses in Ballari, Vijayanagara

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30 houses have been damaged in the rains that lashed the twin districts of Ballari and Vijayanagara on Saturday night.

As per the information provided by the authorities, 23 houses have been damaged in Vijayanagara district, including 15 in Huvina Hadagali taluk and four in Hagaribommana Halli taluk. Four houses at Sandur taluk and three houses at Kurugod taluk have also been damaged in Ballari district.

The bridge across Narihalla stream that connected Chikkajayiganur and Ballapur villages at Kampli taluk in Ballari district was submerged and large tracts of lands with standing crops, especially paddy, were heavily flooded.

As the inflow into the Tungabhadra reservoir at Hosapete in Vijayanagara district, which was already filled to the brim, increased owing to the rainfall in the catchment area, the dam authorities increased the outflow to around 80,750 cusecs by opening 28 of the total 33 crest gates.

The dam held 103.740 tmcft of water on Sunday against its current capacity of 105.788 tmcft. Its built capacity was 133 tmcft of water and it can hold only 105.788 tmcft as the remaining space is occupied by silt.

Some of the historical monuments at the UNSECO World Heritage Site of Hampi, including Purandara Mantapa, bathing spot and Chakrateertha, were again flooded.