Rains continue to pound Kodagu district

July 24, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Kodagu disrupting life. Roads and bridges are getting inundated and electricity supply has been affected with the power distribution network suffering damage.

Since July this year, 509 electricity poles have been damaged in the rains. In the same period, 28 houses were partially damaged, five houses severely damaged, and two damaged completely. Officials from the respective taluks visited the affected areas and assessed the damage caused to property.

Holiday extended

An orange alert has been declared in Kodagu till Tuesday morning, the district administration has extended the holiday for schools and colleges till Tuesday amidst the forecast of a downpour.

Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja on Monday said the holiday for schools and colleges, including PU and first grade colleges, will continue on Tuesday as well as a precautionary measure in view of incessant rains.

In the last 24 hours, 77 electricity poles have been damaged, mostly in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks.

Landslips

Landslips have been reported in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluk since Sunday owing to heavy to very heavy rains in the taluks. Landslips occurred between Kaloor and Galibeedu Road, and near Made village on the Madikeri-Mangalore Highway in Madikeri taluk. The debris was cleared for the smooth movement of traffic on the Madikeri-Mangalore highway.

The house of one Bateera Biddappa at Srimangala in Suntikoppa hobli was damaged after a giant tree fell on it on Monday following rains over the last three days. Reports reaching here said no casualties had been reported, while taluk officers said the house was partially damaged. The abandoned sheet house of one Talur Seetharama was damaged after a big tree came crashing down on it.

More than 30 tiles were damaged when a rubber tree fell on the house of one Ibrahim in Chembu village. Officials, including the Madikeri tahsildar, visited Doni Kadu area in Bhagamandala hobli with NDRF team as the bridge linking the area was inundated as the water level of the river rose. Officials discussed procuring additional boats for shifting people to safer locations in case of any further rise in the water level.

The submergence of Mellahalli bridge caused due to accumulation of debris on the bridge disrupted traffic for a while. An earthmover was used to clear the debris for the unrestricted flow of riverwater. No damage has been caused to the bridge.

Vehicle movement on Murnad and Napoklu areas was disrupted after the road was inundated.

After a lull, monsoon has become active in Kodagu with several parts of the hill district recording heavy rains since the last three to four days, increasing the inflow into major dams. Bhagamandala continues to be flooded due to heavy to very heavy rains during the 24-hour period.

The cumulative rainfall received in Madikeri during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday was 173.43 mm. Somwarpet received a cumulative rainfall of 106.63 mm in the last 24 hours while Virajpet got 76.25 mm rain. Kodagu district recorded a cumulative rainfall of 118.77 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am on Monday.

The inflow into Harangi reservoir, near Kushalnagar, which was at the rate of 27,520 cusecs at 4 p.m. on Monday, dropped to 19,660 cusecs at 6 p.m. The discharge from the dam which was at the rate of 18,000 cusecs at 7 a.m. on Monday, reduced to 8,000 cusecs at 9 a.m. but was stepped up to 20,000 cusecs at 3 p.m. and subsequently to 30,000 cusecs at 4 p.m.

The water level at Harangi on Monday evening was 2,854.38 ft as against the full reservoir level of 2,859 ft.

Due to heavy rain in Kodagu and increase in discharge from Harangi, the inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar in Mandya district was at the rate of 44,436 cusecs at 8 p.m. on Monday. The outflow from the dam was at the rate of 2,536 cusecs. The water level touched 95 ft as against the maximum of 124.80 feet.

At 6 p.m., the inflow into Kabini dam was at the rate of 21,600 cusecs while the outflow was 10,000 cusecs. The water level stood at 2,279.30 ft.

Rains in Mysuru

Intermittent rains lashed Mysuru city and surrounding areas throughout the day.

