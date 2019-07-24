Rains continue to lash Kodagu

Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash parts of Kodagu on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the district received 41.09 mm rainfall. On this day last year, 34.66 mm rainfall was recorded.

When compared to the previous year, the rainfall this year is deficient, with 863.78 mm recorded in a span of seven months from January. During this period last year, 2424.68 mm of rainfall was received.

Bhagamandala received 103.4 mm rainfall, which was highest recorded in a span of 24 hours in Kodagu. Napoklu recorded 44.20 mm, Sampaje 80.2 mm, Srirmangala 42.2 mm, Ponnampet 28.2 mm and Shanthahalli 41.4 mm, a release stated.

A small portion of Madikeri-Mangaluru Road caved in near Jodupala, around 10 km from the town, following rains in the area. A landslip occurred on Monday night near Madenadu on the Mangaluru National Highway. However, it did not disrupt traffic. The earth that skated on the road from the hills was cleared. Traffic on Bhagamandala-Aiyyangeri Road resumed on Tuesday after the water level receded.