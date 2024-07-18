Rains continue to disrupt normal life in Malnad districts

The incessant rains continued to lash parts of Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts on Thursday, affecting normal life badly. Many houses have been damaged, trees fell on the railway tracks, affecting train movement, and landslides continued to disrupt vehicular movement on stretches of highways.

In the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Shivamogga district received an average rainfall of 72.9 mm, against the normal rainfall of 31 mm. Hosanagara taluk received the highest rainfall of 108 mm, and Tirthahalli received 82.9 mm of rainfall against the normal of 38.3 mm.

The train (20652) Intercity Express was delayed by nearly two hours to reach Shivamogga from Talaguppa as a tree had fallen on the tracks near Arasalu in Hosanagar taluk in Shivamogga district. The railway staff and the passengers worked together to clear the track. The train that left Talaguppa at 5.15 a.m reached Shivamogga town at 9.10 a.m., against the regular time of 7.05 a.m.

As per the Shivamogga district administration, a house was completely damaged in Tirthahalli due to rains since June 1. Besides that, 16 houses were partially damaged due to rain on Wednesday. And 13 cattlesheds have been damaged.

The inflow to reservoirs has been on the rise. Linganamakki dam, built across the Sharavathi River, had an inflow of 69,226 cusecs on Thursday morning. The water level stood at 1,787.3 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. Last year on this day, the water level was 1,757.3 ft. The water level at Bhadra reservoir at Lakkavalli in Tarikere taluk was 153 ft against the full reservoir level of 186 ft. Last year on this day the water level was 141.5 ft. The inflow into the reservoir on Thursday was 42,165 cusecs.

The Tunga reservoir at Gajanur in Shivamogga taluk has been full. The crest gates of the dam have been kept open. The inflow to the dam on Thursday was 71,864 cusecs, and the outflow was 73,391 cusecs.

In Hassan, the heavy rains continued in parts of Sakleshpur and Alur, causing landslides. A car was buried in the mud following a landslide near Doddathappale village on the Shiradi Ghat stretch of NH 75. The travellers escaped with minor injuries. The traffic on the busy highway was disrupted for hours in the early morning.

The Hassan district administration has declared a holiday for schools in Alur, Sakaleshpur, Belur, Hassan, Holenarasipur, and Arakalgud taluks on Friday as well. Deputy Director of Public Instructions has directed the schools to hold classes on August 10 to compensate for the holiday. As the inflow to Hemavathi reservoir has been increasing, the officials have issued a warning to people downstream of the reservoir. The excess water could be released into the river at any time.

Chikkamagaluru district had an had an average rainfall of 46.7 mm on Thursday, against the normal of 18.9 mm. The highest rainfall of 104.3 mm was recorded in Kalasa. Mudigere reported 96.4 mm. Sringeri, Koppa and N.R. Pura also received heavy rains.

