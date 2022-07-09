Rains continue in Malnad

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. at Kanale village of Saidur gram panchayat in Sagar taluk, affected by heavy rains, on Saturday. ZP CEO M.L.Vaishali and others were present. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several parts of Malnad region continued to receive moderate to heavy rains on Saturday. The crest gates of Hemavati Reservoir at Gorur near Hassan could be opened anytime as the water level is expected to reach the maximum level of 2,922ft anytime soon. The officers have issued a warning to those living downstream of the reservoir.

Many roads in Sakleshpur and Alur taluk have been damaged by the heavy rains.

In Shivamogga, parts of Sagar, Tirthahalli and Hosanagar received heavy rains. Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. and other officers visited parts of Sagar on Saturday. He inspected the post-metric hostel for girls at Ullur village, where students had complained of a leaking roof. Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa and others were present. The DC also visited the houses that were damaged in the rains in Sagar town.