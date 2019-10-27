Rains claim one life in Shivamogga; NK region breathes a sigh of relief

Rains lashing Shivamogga claimed the life of 65-year-old Lakshmana in Arabilachi village in Bhadravati taluk early on Saturday. Lakshmana was asleep when the wall of his house collapsed on him. In Siddeshwara Nagar locality in Shivamogga city, a house collapsed but no casualty was reported.

In Tirthahalli and Hosanagar taluks, rains that commenced at 8 a.m. continued to pour throughout the day confining the people indoors. The downpour had forced the Department of Public Instruction to declare holiday for educational institutions in Sagar taluk on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after a bout of incessant rain, the districts of north Karnataka, particularly Belagavi district, witnessed rainfall of less intensity on Saturday. Although it rained for a few hours in Khanapur, Belagavi, Chikkodi, and Athani in Belagavi district, by afternoon, it had stopped in most places.

As a relief, water release from Maharashtra also dropped significantly. The release into the Krishna was at the rate of 34,000 cusecs by Saturday afternoon. The release into Doodha Ganga and Veda Ganga was estimated to be at the rate of 10,000 cusecs. The total inflow recorded at Kallol barrage was 44,332 cusecs, while four days ago it was 1.3 lakh cusecs.