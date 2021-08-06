Rains caused loss worth ₹418 cr., says KSE

Hassan

After preliminary assessment Shivamogga district administration has estimated the loss caused to public property during the recent heavy rains at ₹418 cr., according to Minister K.S. Eshwarappa.He spoke to presspersons after visiting the rain-hit areas of Thirthahalli along with another Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday. The State government would provide compensation for those who suffered loss during the heavy downpour and the families of those who lost their lives in the rains. “Agriculture land, government buildings, schools, roads, bridges and houses have been damaged. The government machinery will complete the assessment of loss within four days”, he said.

The two Ministers visited Heggar Betta, Bharatipura, Edehalli, Yogi Narasipura, Geruvalli and other places, where landslides had occurred during the rains.

As per the estimation done by the district administration, 4,609 ha of agricultural land belonging to small farmers, 1,132 ha of horticultural land owned by small farmers, and 240 ha of land belonging to others, were damaged.

As many as 126 houses were completely damaged, 1,018 houses were damaged partially. A stretch of 56-km-long state highway, 138 km of district major roads, 1,243 km of rural roads, 168 km of urban roads, 196 bridges, 2,033 electric poles, 309 anganwadi centres, 1,000 primary school buildings, and 326 tanks suffered damage. Four people died during the floods.

The administration has set up 10 care centres.