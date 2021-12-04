Rains cause huge damage in Arsikere, Channarayapatna

Hassan

04 December 2021 19:08 IST

Heavy rains that lashed parts of Arsikere and Channarayapatna taluks on Friday, left many tanks overflowing and roads damaged. Vast tracts of agricultural land were inundated.

A part of the road that connects Channarayapatna and Tiptur caved in near Kembal in Channarayapatna taluk as tank water overflowed.

The area adjacent to Gandasi tank in Arsikere taluk developed cracks, leaving the residents nearby worried. Vast agriculture fields around the tanks were flooded, causing loss to the farmers.

For the last one week, several parts of the two taluks had been receiving rains. On Friday alone 105 mm of rainfall was recorded at Gandasi Hobli. Land adjacent to Gandasi tank, which is full after many years, developed cracks.

"We have taken measures to avoid movement of heavy vehicles on the road close to the tank”, said Santosh Kumar, tahsildar of Arsikere.

Arsikere MLA K.M.Shivalinge Gowda visited the spot and assured local people of repair work.

Traffic stopped

Channarayapatna Tahsildar J.B. Maruthi said that the movement of vehicles on Channarayapatna-Tiptur road via Kembal had been stopped. “A portion of a road caved in cutting the surface 10ft. wide. The PWD engineers visited the spot. Vehicles have been stopped on the road”, he said.