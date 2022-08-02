Rains cause havoc in Mysuru, Mandya

Ministers Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda during their visit to a rain-affected area in Mandya district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Houses inundated in many low-lying areas

Heavy rain lashed Mysuru and surrounding areas late on Monday evening, threw normal life out of gear and inundated agricultural fields in the rural hinterland.

Though there was intermittent rain throughout Monday, it intensified late in the evening with no respite through the night.

In Mysuru city, houses in many low-lying areas of Kanakagiri, Udayagiri, Bannimantap, Chamundipuramc were partially flooded while stormwater drains overflowed and flooded the streets.

The emergency response team of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) – Abhaya – was deployed in rain-affected areas even as the trenches dug up for either UGD or to lay pipes for the PNG, were filled up, adding to the chaos. Mysuru received 26 mm of rainfall during the period, according to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

In Mandya, rains inundated agricultural field while the embankments of a lake broke and flooded the nearby areas including the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway across many stretches forcing the motorists to take a detour. The situation was similar on the Mandya-Melkote road as well and low-lying areas in Mandya such as Tamil Colony, Halahalli Layout were affected.