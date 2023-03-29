ADVERTISEMENT

Rains bring temporary relief to Mysuru

March 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city and surrounding regions that were sizzling under scorching heat since the last few days received temporary reprieve by way of light to moderate rains on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had forecast light to very light rains in parts of south interior Karnataka.

The rains were accompanied by gale in parts of the region and a giant tree collapsed in front of a private college on the Ramavilas Road crushing a car. However, there were no injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US