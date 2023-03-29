HamberMenu
Rains bring temporary relief to Mysuru

March 29, 2023 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city and surrounding regions that were sizzling under scorching heat since the last few days received temporary reprieve by way of light to moderate rains on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Meteorological Department and the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre had forecast light to very light rains in parts of south interior Karnataka.

The rains were accompanied by gale in parts of the region and a giant tree collapsed in front of a private college on the Ramavilas Road crushing a car. However, there were no injuries.

