Rains at Western Ghats increase Almatti dam inflow

Incessant rains at Western Ghats in Maharashtra, has significantly increased the inflow into Almatti as the reservoir received nearly 5 tmcft of water on Saturday.
On Friday, the dam had received around 3.5 tmcft of water, according to the officials of Krishna Bhagya Jal Nigam Limited.
With this, the total storage of water in the dam has reached 44.894 tmcft while last year on the same day, the dam had only 29.523 tmcft of water. Some 530 cusecs of water is also being discharged.
The total height of the dam is 519 meters, of which, the water now has stored at 512.62 meters. Last year on the same day, the water level in the dam was at 508.03 meters. On June 5, the dam recorded inflow of 12761 cusecs.
This year, the inflow started in the first week of June while normally it starts either in the last week of June or the first week of July.
With the huge quantum of water gushing into the dam and more rains being predicted in the Western Ghats, there is a possibility of the dam getting filled early.
Last year, owing to heavy rains in the Western Ghats, the dam received enormous quantums of water every day. In June last year, the officials had discharged 5 lakh cusec of water from the dam which had led to creation of flood-like situation in village located on the bank of Krishna River in the district.
Meanwhile the officials said that if the inflow continues to increase in the dam, then a decision could be taken to start releasing the water to canals next week.
