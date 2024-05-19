Rains affect life in Mysuru

Moderate to heavy rains have been lashing parts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar over the last few days, indicating that pre-monsoon rainfall has gained vigour in the region.

The city received moderate to heavy rains intermittently on Sunday with a little respite for sometime only to be followed by continuous drizzle.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has issued an orange alert and forecast that south interior Karnataka is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.5 mm to 204.5 mm between May 19 and 21 indicating the surge in pre-monsoon activity.

The KSNDMC said wet spells and isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lighting besides gusty winds were very likely to continue till May 21 after which it has forecast a decrease in rainfall.

Torrential rains lashed the ural hinterland and Periyapatana was badly affected with low-lying areas inundated late on Saturday night with no reprieve on Sunday.

As a result of unabated rains, low-lying areas were affected by local flooding. Water gushed into the houses forcing residents to retrieve valuable items and try to save them. There were complaints of electronic items being damaged as rainwater entered many of the houses in the town.

Heavy rains were also reported by the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday which said that Napoklu in Kodagu received 70 mm of rainfall. It has also forecast heavy rains with gutsy winds in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya on Monday with similar weather conditions on Tuesday.