Rains abate threat of forest fire in Bandipur and Nagarahole

Moderate to light rainfall over the last three to four days has doused the threat of forest fire in Bandipur and Nagarahole for the year.

This has brought relief to the authorities who were on the edge for more than three months since February when the forests became bone-dry due to the prevailing weather conditions of intense heat accompanied by heatwave during April and the first week of May.

‘’This was one of the longest and the harshest summers that we faced this year but fortunately, there have been no major incidents of forest fires and the threat has passed,’’ said Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests, Project Tiger.

He said all the ranges of Bandipur except Kundukere received good rains during the week and the threat of forest fires has diminished by 90 per cent. ‘’However, the temporary watchers who are recruited from the surrounding villages and tribal colonies to help the regular staff combat the outbreak of fire if any, will stay on for a few more days till Bandipur receives additional spell of rains,’’ Ramesh Kumar added.

Nearly 500 temporary watchers are roped in from tribal colonies and surrounding villages and are deployed across the 912 sq km tiger reserve every year. These watchers are deployed during the second week of January and their services are used till April 30 every year by when the pre-monsoon showers diminish the threat of forest fires.

But this year not only was the heat and severity of the summer intense but even the rains had failed adding to the drought-like condition in forests. Hence, the services of the fire watchers have not been disbanded at Bandipur and extended.

‘’We will wait for a few more spells of rains before lifting our guard concerning fire or withdrawing the deployment of temporary fire watchers,’’ said Ramesh Kumar.

However, at Nagarahole which is contiguous to Bandipur, the recent rains covered the entire swathe of the tiger reserve and the threat of fires for this year is over. ‘’The rains were uniform and widespread covering all ranges of Nagarahole which has eliminated the fire threat. Hence, the services of temporary fire watchers at Nagarahole and their deployment in different zones, have been withdrawn,’’ said C. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve.

Both Bandipur and Nagarahole have a history of devastating fires wreaking havoc during summers. Still, it has been an incident-free year but for minor fires that were put out without much damage to flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, more rains have been forecast by the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre for Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar and it is valid till Friday, May 10. The temperature continued to hover around 34 to 36 degrees C. Though the cumulative rainfall from March 1 to May 9 is on the deficit side, the average for May indicates normal rainfall. Mysuru has received 36 mm of rainfall so far during May and which is 18 per cent above normal while Chamarajanagar has received 33 mm which is 9 per cent above normal, according to KSNDMC.

