Rains abate in southern parts of Karnataka

MYSURU

23 June 2021 23:54 IST

Cumulative rainfall in the region, however, is above normal

Rains that lashed Kodagu and surrounding areas last week abated in the last 48 hours.

The average rainfall for Kodagu in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 2.47 m.m. Places such as Bhagamandala, which was flooded due to torrential rain a few days ago, returned to normality and received only 14 mm of rainfall on Tuesday which further dwindled to 4.6 mm on Wednesday. Sampaje received 4.5 mm while Madikeri Kasaba received only 0.4 mm of rainfall

Large swathe of Kodagu did not receive any rain during the same period. It was the same in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar.

Advertising

Advertising

However, the cumulative rainfall from June 1 to 23 shows that the monsoon is not weak and is uniform and widespread across the region. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Kodagu, not withstanding the recent abatement, has received 11% excess rainfall during the period. The cumulative rainfall (from June 1 to 23) is 403.8 mm as against a normal of 362.4 mm. The last seven days rainfall pattern also indicates that the district has received 192.7 mm of rainfall as against a normal of 150.1 mm which is 28% higher for the period.

Chikkamagaluru received a cumulative rainfall of 262.7 mm between June 1 and 23 as against a normal of 223.4 mm. Hassan recorded 130.7 mm as against a normal of 119 mm for the first three weeks of the month while Shivamogga received 385.3 mm of rainfall as against a normal of 326.1 mm, according to the KSNDMC. The rainfall in Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts is also above normal so far.