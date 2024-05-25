Rains: 980 hectares of crop damage in Chamarajanagar

Chamarajanagar district administration has taken cognisance of the incessant rains and increase in pre-monsoon activity, and directed officials to take precautionary measures to avert rain damage.

Deputy Commissioner Shipla Nag who presided over a review meeting during the week took stock of the fallout of the drought and the unfolding scenario of vigorous pre-monsoon activity. She pointed out that the actual rainfall across the district was higher than normal and officials were directed to identify areas prone to flood.

More than 980 hectares of banana plantation have been affected and in addition, there was considerable loss to agricultural and horticultural crops. Hence the Agricultural Department officials were instructed to carry out a field survey and prepare a report besides compensating the farmers who have suffered crop loss.

The public was also cautioned against moving near quarries as the pits tend to be filled with water and could pose a danger. Ms. Shilpa Nag instructed officials to fence off such quarries to prevent the public from venturing close to them.

Ms. Shilpa Nag said officials should ensure the relocation of people in low-lying areas in the event of a flood and open relief centres for housing the affected persons.

Calling for a coordinated response from the local bodies and said that assistance should be rushed immediately to areas affected by natural calamities. In the event of loss of life, relief should be distributed without delay, said the Deputy Commissioner.

The attention of the officials was drawn to the possibility of drinking water contamination with UGD and sewage, they were instructed to take preventive measures besides attending to such complaints if any at the earliest. The Deputy Commissioner also warned the officials of action in case drinking water was contaminated.

Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat CEO Anand Prakash Meena, Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha Huded, and other officials were present.

