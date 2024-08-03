ADVERTISEMENT

Rains: 345 houses damaged in Mysuru

Published - August 03, 2024 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Saturday said 345 houses had been damaged in Mysuru district, and relief had been provided to 256 houses. As per the NDRF norms, relief has been provided to partially damaged 268 houses, he said.

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood-affected Bokkahalli, he said 220 school buildings and over 60 anganwadi centres had been damaged in rains. Besides, 40 to 50 km village roads and 25 KM PWD roads had been damaged in the rains in the district, the Minister said.

