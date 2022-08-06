Karnataka

Rainfall warning: Yellow and orange alert sounded for North Karnataka districts

Water from Markandeya river that entered the fields in Ambewadi in Belagavi district after incessant rains this past week. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK
The Hindu BureauAugust 06, 2022 10:41 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 10:41 IST

Depending on the present and predicted rainfall, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts for various districts.

The district wise warnings are:

Orange warning for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri and Dharwad districts on Saturday and yellow warning for other districts of north interior Karnataka.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yellow warning for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir on Sunday and Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In south interior Karnataka, yellow warning for Davangere and no warning for the remaining districts till August 10.

Orange warning on Saturday and yellow for the next four days for the coastal and malnad districts.

Organge warning means isolated very heavy rains between 111.5 to 204.5 mm whereas a yellow warning is isolated heavy rains of below 64.5 mm. A red warning is isolated extremely heavy rains more than 204.5mm, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
rains
Read more...