Rainfall warning: Yellow and orange alert sounded for North Karnataka districts

Water from Markandeya river that entered the fields in Ambewadi in Belagavi district after incessant rains this past week. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

August 06, 2022 10:41 IST

Orange warning for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri and Dharwad districts on Saturday and yellow warning for other districts of north interior Karnataka

Depending on the present and predicted rainfall, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has issued alerts for various districts. The district wise warnings are: Orange warning for Bidar, Kalaburgi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, Raichur, Haveri and Dharwad districts on Saturday and yellow warning for other districts of north interior Karnataka. Advertisement Advertisement Yellow warning for Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir on Sunday and Monday. In south interior Karnataka, yellow warning for Davangere and no warning for the remaining districts till August 10. Orange warning on Saturday and yellow for the next four days for the coastal and malnad districts. Organge warning means isolated very heavy rains between 111.5 to 204.5 mm whereas a yellow warning is isolated heavy rains of below 64.5 mm. A red warning is isolated extremely heavy rains more than 204.5mm, according to a release.

