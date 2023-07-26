Rainfall unabated in Kodagu, but intensity reduces; schools to reopen today

July 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

Rainfall across Kodagu on Wednesday continued unabated and life remained affected underlining the active phase of monsoon in the district though the intensity was lower compared to the last few days.

An orange alert has been declared for Kodagu till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The district received 48.50 mm of rainfall for the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday compared to 104.36 mm of rainfall received during the previous 24 hours.

But parts of the district received heavy to very heavy rainfall and Madikeri taluk recorded 74.20 mm of rainfall, while Virajpet received 28.57 mm of rains and Somwarpet received 42.72 mm for the 24 hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Sampaje in the hinterland received 147 mm of rainfall while Bhagamandala recorded 55.60 mm, Madikeri Kasaba (58 mm), Hudikeri (35.60 mm) Srimangala (33.60 mm), Somwarpet Kasaba (47 mm) Shanthalli (109 mm) and Srimangala recorded 33.60 mm of rainfall.

The rate of inflow into the Harangi reservoir at Kushalnagar was 15,572 cusecs in the morning but it increased to 17,426 cusecs by 6 p.m. The outflow from the reservoir was pegged at 13,000 cusecs.

District in-charge Minister N.S. Boseraju visited some of the rain-affected region in the district including Napoklu and directed the officials to ensure that suitable compensation be paid to property loss and damage.

Incessant rains also led to landslips at Madikeri-Kadamkallu-Subramanya Road while similar scenes were witnessed on the road from Haleri to Hathihole. A giant tree collapsed and blocked the road near Kedemalluru in Virajpet resulting in damage to nearly a dozen poles of 11 kv line.

Meanwhile, the rate of inflow into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the river Cauvery continued to be high on Wednesday and was 51,508 cusecs on Wednesday evening which reduced to 40,917 cusecs at 8 p.m. The reservoir level rose to 106.50 feet against the maximum level of 124.80 feet and the live storage in the reservoir was 28.34 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft.

At Kabini reservoir in HD Kote, the rate of inflow was 25,146 cusecs and the outflow was 20,000 cusecs. The water level was 2282.22 ft against the maximum of 2284 feet. The live storage in the reservoir was 18.37 tmc ft against the gross capacity of 19.52 tmc ft.

The authorities at Kabini generally maintain a buffer of 1 feet to 2 feet during monsoon as a safety measure and do not impound water to let the reservoir reach the full level as long as the inflow is high. Hence the outflow from the reservoir will remain high and match the rate of inflow till the rains in the catchment area abates.

Schools to reopen

The DDPI of Kodagu Mr.Rangadhamaiah said that schools will resume from Thursday and there will be no extension of holidays as there were signs of rains receding. In case of heavy rains the block education officers of the respective areas affected by rains will take a call on school closure, he added.

