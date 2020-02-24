Karnataka

Rainfall to increase over next 100 years, shows IISc paper

A view of rain and monsoon clouds seen from Ramgiri hills near Ramagar which is 45 km in Bangalore on July 14th, 2013. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash

A view of rain and monsoon clouds seen from Ramgiri hills near Ramagar which is 45 km in Bangalore on July 14th, 2013. Photo: K. Bhagya Prakash   | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K

Climate model simulation shows role of water vapour in change in quantum of rainfall

This is one of the main causes for increase in water vapour, which has led to the doubling of monsoon rainfall. Due to anthropogenic activities, the carbon dioxide increased by about 100 ppm in the last 100 years. It will increase further in the near future and the diagnostic model can be used to understand how rainfall will change, the excerpt read.

Prof. Srinivasan told The Hindu that the study was based on model simulation. “One of the major reasons for the variation in monsoon is the increase in water vapour due to increase in temperature. In the next 100 years, the water vapour is also likely to increase, which will result in increase in rainfall,” he said and added that to understand change in rainfall patterns, it was important to understand the past.

