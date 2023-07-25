Rainfall subsides in most parts of Belagavi district

July 25, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Rainfall has subsided in most parts of Belagavi district, though it continued to rain in parts of Khanapur and Kittur taluks on Tuesday. Water levels have begun to recede from the 21 bridges that remained submerged in last week’s rainfall. But these bridges are still not free for vehicular traffic.

Public Works Minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi visited rain-hit areas in Khanapur taluk. He said that the State government will start a State-wide campaign to build small bridges across streams and rivers to allow residents of villages and hamlets in heavy rainfall areas, to reach the main road.

The unit cost of such bridges will be ₹5 lakh-₹10 lakh each. “This will be started from Khanapur,” he said.

“We will build them in such a way that Khanapur will be considered a role model for other taluks with forest and mountainous areas,” he said.

The government will also take up immediate repair of damaged roads, he said. The State government is considering increasing the compensation amount for damaged houses to ₹5 lakh, the Minister said.

Officials told him that heavy rain and winds have damaged four houses completely and 87 partially.

The Minister and Member of Legislative Assembly Vithal Halgekar distributed compensation cheque for ₹1.2 lakh to Gopal Tarodkar and M. Khairunnisa whose houses have suffered damage. They were also given food baskets containing grain, jaggery, tea powder and other material.

The former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and others were present.

Due to continuous rainfall in southern Maharashtra, discharge from the border reservoirs increased.

The total discharge at Kallol was 1.28 lakh cusecs, while the discharge at Rajapur was 99,875 cusecs and the Dudhganga river 28,864 cusecs.

The total inflow into the Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal was around 35,000 cusecs, but the outflow was just 100 cusecs. The dam now has 21 tmcft of water against 51 tmcft of gross capacity.

The inflow and outflow at Dhupadal Weir was around 17,800 cusecs.

Alamatti dam recorded an inflow of around 1.16 lakh cusecs and outflow was around 8,800 cusecs. It has 54 tmcft of water as against the gross capacity of 123 tmcft.

Inflow into the Malaprabha dam was 19,000 cusecs and outflow 194 cusecs. The dam now has only 10 tmcft of water against a capacity of 37 tmcft.

