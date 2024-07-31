GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rainfall subsides in Belagavi, but threat of flood remains

Water release from Almatti and Malaprabha dams increased

Published - July 31, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Parts of Nadi Ingalgaon village near Athani in Belagavi district were inundated after heavy rains and water release from dams on July 31, 2024.

Parts of Nadi Ingalgaon village near Athani in Belagavi district were inundated after heavy rains and water release from dams on July 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Rainfall subsided on July 31 in the catchment areas of the Krishna river in Maharashtra, Belagavi district and other areas, but the threat of flood remains.

Irrigation department officials increased outflow from Almatti to around 3.5 lakh cusecs or 30.24 tmcft by Wednesday afternoon. Lower riparian states have been alerted, officers said.

Also read: Karnataka rains live: Rains recede in Shivamogga, Kodagu; latter continues to be on alert

This follows the increased release of water from Maharashtra to 2.93 lakh cusecs. Inflow into Almatti, that included Maharashtra release and rain run off, was around 3.23 lakh cusecs. The dam now has 67.6 tmcft of water against the total of 123 tmcft of water or 55% of the total impounding capacity.

Outflow increased

Officers increased the outflow from Malaprabha river to 12,000 cusecs to reduce chances of flooding in the backwater areas. Inflow into the river was around 21,200 cusecs. Services of village heralders have been used to spread the message and alert farmers and fishermen not to venture into the river.

Residents of Jugul leave the village along with their cattle to safer places after water rushed into their village in Belagavi district on July 30, 2024.

Residents of Jugul leave the village along with their cattle to safer places after water rushed into their village in Belagavi district on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: BADIGER PK

Water rushed into parts of Gokak town, Saptasagar village near Gokak, Lolasur, Honnuragi, Masaguppi and Halatri villages. Residents of river bank villages like Nadi Ingalgaon near Athani and Jugul near Chikkodi, began shifting to care centres or to houses of relatives in safer places. At least 30 bridge cum barrages were submerged in Belagavi district. However, commuters chose alternative routes.

