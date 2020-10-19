Rainfall subsides in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura districts

Water release from Maharashtra stands at 40,000 cusecs

Rainfall has subsided in Belagavi, Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts. Due to reduced rainfall, water release from Maharashtra into Belagavi stood at around 40,000 cusecs on Sunday, far below the danger mark of 2.3 lakh cusecs.

Some low-lying bridges remained under water and they are expected to be opened for traffic by Monday evening, officers said.

In Belagavi, the district administration has assessed the damage due to heavy rain at around ₹ 315 crore. This includes crop loss and damage to houses.

According to a report sent by Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath to the State government, one person died in Hukkeri when his house collapsed due to heavy rain and six head of cattle were washed away.

As many as 270 houses were partially damaged, while 60 were completely damaged.

Houses suffered damage in Kittur, Bailhongal, Chikkodi, Gokak, Khanapur, Ramdurg and Raibag taluks due to heavy rainfall for four days this month.

Sugarcane, soyabean and cotton grown in around 35,000 hectares suffered damage.

The State government has allowed release of input subsidy amount to farmers. “We will be releasing the complete relief amount in a week,” the Deputy Commissioner has said.