Rainfall subsides in Belagavi, Bagalkot districts

Maharashtra continues to reduce water release from its dams

Published - August 07, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The Malaprabha dam in Saundatti of Belagavi district has 33 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 37.73 tmcft.

The Malaprabha dam in Saundatti of Belagavi district has 33 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 37.73 tmcft. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

There seemed to be some respite from the flood situation in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Wednesday as rainfall subsided in Maharashtra and north-western Karnataka, while the neighbouring State continues to reduce water release from its dams.

Maharashtra released around 2.01 lakh cusecs of water from its nine dams on the Krishna and its tributaries.

The total inflow into the Lal Bahadur Shastri Reservoir on the Krishna in Almatti in Bagalkot district was around 2.8 lakh cusecs and the outflow was around 2 lakh cusecs.

The dam now has around 95 tmcft of water or 77% of its total storage capacity.

An email from the Maharashtra Irrigation Department said that the nine dams on the Krishna and its tributaries have an average of around 85% storage.

The Raja Lakhamagouda Reservoir on the Ghataprabha in Hidkal has 49 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 51 tmcft. The inflow was 18,155 cusecs and outflow 10,883 cusecs.

The Renuka Sagar Dam on the Malaprabha in Saundatti has 33 tmcft of water against a total storage capacity of 37.73 tmcft. The inflow was 8,359 cusecs and outflow 5,194 cusecs.

