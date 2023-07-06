Rainfall: Houses damaged in Sakleshpur

July 06, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Shivamogga

Many parts of Hassan district received moderate rains on Thursday. A couple of houses were damaged in Sakleshpur and a few trees were uprooted.

A house that belonged to Paramesh and Kamala at Hanabalu in Sakaleshpur taluk was damaged when a tree fell on the structure. Another house at Bannahalli near Heater was also damaged due to the rains. Electric poles were damaged in Hullahalli, affecting power supply in some villages in Sakleshpur taluk.

Hassan district recorded an average rainfall of 9.2 mm against the normal of 8.7 mm in 24 hours before 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The highest reading of 38 mm was recorded at Igoor village in Sakleshpur taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chikkamagaluru district recorded an average rainfall of 31.7 mm, against the normal of 19.6 mm. Heavy rain was reported in parts of Chikkamagaluru, Koppa, Sringeri, and Mudigere taluks. Sringeri recorded an average of 106.3 mm of rainfall. Koppa and Mudigere taluks recorded 65.3 mm and 63.5 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Holiday for schools

Chikkamagaluru taluk tahsildar Vinayak Sagar has declared a holiday for primary schools, high schools, and anganwadi centres of Vastare, Alder, Avuthi, Jagada, and Khandya hoblis of Chikkamaglauru on Friday.

Considering the weather forecast, the Karnataka State Natural Disasters Monitoring Centre has announced orange alert for next three-four days in Chikkamagaluru district. As many parts of Chikkamagaluru taluk have been receiving heavy rains, the tahsildar declared holiday. The tahsildar has instructed the Block Education Officer to compensate the holiday by holding classes on Saturday and Sunday in the coming days.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.