ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall douses scourge of forest fires in Bandipur, Nagarahole belt

May 02, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

All parts of Bandipur have received good rains and was particularly heavy on May 1, according to Ramesh Kumar, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall since the last few days in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar belt doused the fear of forest fire for the current year.

The forest department officials have heaved a sigh of relief due to rains which continues to range from intermittent to intense especially in the evenings.

All parts of Bandipur have received good rains and was particularly heavy on Monday, May 1, according to Ramesh Kumar, Director of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. He said the services of the temporary watchers who are roped in for 4 months from January to April, have been dispensed with and the fire season is official closed, said Ramesh Kumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Normally, Moolehole receives good rains while the other ranges including Omkara, Hediyala, Gundre, Kundugere etc. do not receive adequate rains. But all the ranges have received heavy rains and even the deployment of fire service personnel and their equipment have been withdrawn. He said there have been only five fire incidents in Bandipur and the damage was negligible.  

In BRT Hills, the rains have covered almost 85 per cent of the tiger received and apart from the hilly areas even forests bordering Tamil Nadu side have received heavy rains and the season of fire could be considered over for the current year, said Deep J. Contractor, Director of BRT Tiger Reserve.

Heavy rains lashed Nagarahole for almost a week and the threat of fire is over, said Mr. Harshakumar, Director, Nagarahole. Almost 400 temporary watchers are appointed till April 15 every year and this year, their services were extended till April 30 as the heat was intense. But with good rains and wide coverage of the forests, their deployment has been withdrawn, he said.

Bandipur-Nagarahole-BRT Tiger Reserve have a history of forest fires in summer and are on their toes for almost three months till the pre-monsoon rains lash the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US