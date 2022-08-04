Rainfall continues in Hassan

August 04, 2022 17:48 IST

Two houses damaged in Ankapura in Hassan taluk

Several parts of Hassan district heavy rainfall on Wednesday night that hit normal life. Houses collapsed, tanks breached and roads remained inundated in many localities.

Two houses were damaged at Ankapura in Hassan taluk, leaving two people injured. A wall of a house belonged to Nagaiah collapsed and fell on a neighbouring house. Two people suffered injuries in the incident. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Furniture and other things at home have been damaged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A tank at Thimmenahalli breached resulting in flooding in the village. People were stuck in houses surrounded by water. The staff from Fire and Emergency Services reached the place on Wednesday night and shifted around 15 people. K.Ranganth, District Fire Officer, told The Hindu that the staff members used the ladder as a temporary bridge to cross the flowing water. Those rescued included senior citizens, women and children.

Moderate rains continued in many parts of the district on Thursday too. People in many villages fear that tanks may breach. Hassan district recorded an average of 16 mm of rainfall in 24 hours that ended at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, against the normal of 8 mm. The highest of 135 mm was recorded at Markul in Hassan taluk.

Eom/ photo available